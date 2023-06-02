Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .267 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Turner is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI five times (9.3%).

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (24 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 25 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings