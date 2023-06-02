The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Friday, with Thanasi Kokkinakis, the No. 108-ranked player, matching up with Karen Khachanov, the No. 11-ranked player.

You can watch on Tennis Channel as Kokkinakis attempts to knock out Khachanov.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Khachanov vs. Kokkinakis Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Khachanov took down Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Khachanov was beaten by Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 on May 12, in the round of 64.

Kokkinakis will look to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 win over No. 89-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, Kokkinakis was eliminated by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner 1-6, 4-6.

Khachanov and Kokkinakis haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Khachanov vs. Kokkinakis Odds and Probabilities

Karen Khachanov Thanasi Kokkinakis -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.