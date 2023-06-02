On Friday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 108 in the world) meets Karen Khachanov (No. 11) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Against the underdog Kokkinakis (+225), Khachanov is favored (-300) to advance to the Round of 16.

Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 75.0% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Thanasi Kokkinakis -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Khachanov beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Kokkinakis is coming off a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 win over No. 89-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Khachanov has played an average of 25.9 games.

On clay, Khachanov has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.9 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Kokkinakis has averaged 27.2 games per match in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.

On clay courts, Kokkinakis has played seven matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Khachanov and Kokkinakis have not played against each other.

