Karolina Muchova, the No. 43-ranked player, and Irina-Camelia Begu, the No. 27-ranked player, will come together on June 2 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Muchova vs. Begu Matchup Info

Muchova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 victory over No. 103-ranked Nadia Podoroska in Wednesday's Round of 64.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Muchova went down in the round of 16 to No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 on May 16.

Begu reached the Round of 32 by taking down No. 73-ranked Sara Errani 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday.

In the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, Begu was eliminated by No. 75-ranked Xiyu Wang 4-6, 5-7.

Muchova and Begu have gone head to head once in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open, and Begu was victorious, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Begu has gotten the better of Muchova in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Muchova's zero.

Begu and Muchova have matched up for 22 games, and it's been Begu who has taken the upper hand, claiming 13 of them. Muchova has won nine games.

Muchova vs. Begu Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Irina-Camelia Begu -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

