Karolina Muchova (No. 43 ranking) will take on Irina-Camelia Begu (No. 27) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, June 2.

With -150 odds, Muchova is favored over Begu (+115) for this matchup.

Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Irina-Camelia Begu -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Muchova advanced past No. 103-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.

Begu made it to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 73-ranked Sara Errani 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday.

Muchova has played 35 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Muchova has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.7 games per match.

Begu has played 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 53.9% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past year, Begu has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 60.0% of the games.

Muchova and Begu have met once dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64. Begu claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 7-5.

In two total sets against one another, Begu has clinched two, while Muchova has secured zero.

Begu and Muchova have squared off in 22 total games, with Begu taking 13 and Muchova claiming nine.

In their one match against each other, Muchova and Begu are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

