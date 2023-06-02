The New York Liberty (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Chicago Sky (3-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no line set.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Liberty vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Liberty 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-8.6)

Chicago (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Liberty vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

New York went 13-12-0 ATS last year.

A total of 12 of New York's games last season hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty put up 79.6 points per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) last year, while giving up 82 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

New York pulled down 34.3 boards per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) last year, while allowing 35.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Liberty, who were ninth in the league with 14.6 turnovers per game, forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty ranked top-five last year in three-point shooting, best in the league with 9.7 threes per game. Meanwhile, they ranked fifth with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Liberty played well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as they ranked third-best in the league in treys allowed (7.1 per game) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.6%).

Last year New York took 58.6% two-pointers, accounting for 66.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.4% three-pointers (33.7% of the team's baskets).

