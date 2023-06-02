The New York Liberty (3-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Sky (3-2) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, New York were winners on the road over Seattle, 86-78. Its top scorers were Breanna Stewart (25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 57.1 FG%) and Sabrina Ionescu (20 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT).

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Liberty Player Leaders (2022)

Stewart put up 21.8 points per game last season.

Jonquel Jones collected 8.6 rebounds per game and Ionescu dished out 6.3 assists per outing.

Ionescu had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. She hit 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Stewart collected 1.6 steals per game. Jones averaged 1.2 blocks a contest.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 161.5

