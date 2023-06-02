The New York Liberty (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (3-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sky

Last year, New York put up 79.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 81.3 that Chicago allowed.

The Liberty had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 81.3 points.

New York made 43.1% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than Chicago allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Liberty had a 13-4 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.8% from the field.

New York's 35.1% three-point shooting percentage last season was only 1.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago shot from deep (34.0%).

The Liberty had an 11-6 record when the team hit more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Chicago grabbed rebounds at approximately the same rate last season (34.3 and 34.8 boards per game, respectively).

Liberty Injuries