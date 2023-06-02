The Round of 32 at the French Open will feature Lorenzo Musetti and Cameron Norrie competing on Friday, June 2 in Paris, France.

Norrie's match against Musetti can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Musetti vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Musetti defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Musetti was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas (5-7, 5-7) on May 16 in the round of 16 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Norrie won 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 against Lucas Pouille in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

On May 26, Norrie lost to No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinal of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, his most recent tournament.

In the lone matchup between Musetti and Norrie in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Musetti came out on top, registering the 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Musetti has bested Norrie in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Norrie's one.

Musetti and Norrie have squared off in 26 total games, with Musetti winning 15 games and Norrie claiming 11.

Musetti vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Cameron Norrie -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

