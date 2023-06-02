In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 13) takes on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18).

Against the underdog Norrie (+135), Musetti is the favorite (-175) to make it to the Round of 16.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 63.6% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Cameron Norrie -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 87-ranked Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday, Musetti reached the Round of 32.

Norrie was victorious 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 against Lucas Pouille in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Musetti has played 23.4 games per match in his 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 28 matches on clay over the past year, Musetti has played an average of 21.9 games.

In his 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Norrie is averaging 25.4 games per match and winning 54.5% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Norrie has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.

On April 20, 2023, Musetti and Norrie met in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 16. Musetti took home the win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Musetti has clinched two sets against Norrie (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Norrie's one.

Musetti and Norrie have matched up for 26 total games, and Musetti has won more often, securing 15 of them.

Musetti and Norrie have faced off one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

