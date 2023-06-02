Friday's Round of 32 at the French Open includes a match between Lorenzo Sonego and Andrey Rublev at Stade Roland Garros.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sonego vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Sonego took down Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Sonego's most recent tournament, he was beaten 3-6, 6-7 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 15 in the round of 32 round.

Rublev advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 61-ranked Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rublev's most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 101-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 on May 16 and was beaten 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.

Sonego and Rublev have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Sonego was the last man standing in their last matchup on May 15, 2021, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Rublev has gotten the better of Sonego in five total sets, taking three sets (60.0%) against Sonego's two.

Rublev has bested Sonego in 48 total games between them, claiming 25 games (52.1%) against Sonego's 23.

Sonego vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Sonego Andrey Rublev +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

