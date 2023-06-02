In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) takes on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 48).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Sonego (+240), Rublev is the favorite with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Andrey Rublev +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Sonego defeated Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Rublev won 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against Corentin Moutet in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Sonego has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match.

On clay, Sonego has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 46.7% of games.

Rublev has averaged 24.9 games per match in his 71 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.

In 21 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Rublev has averaged 24.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 55.3% of the games.

Sonego and Rublev each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 15, 2021, with Sonego finishing on top 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In five total sets against one another, Rublev has taken three, while Sonego has secured two.

Rublev has the edge in 48 total games versus Sonego, taking 25 of them.

Rublev and Sonego have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.