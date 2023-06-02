Novak Djokovic's Round of 32 matchup in the French Open versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is set for Friday, June 2.

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina take the court.

Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Djokovic took down Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djokovic fell in the quarterfinals to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 on May 17.

Davidovich Fokina will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 82-ranked Luca van Assche in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Davidovich Fokina's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 6-ranked Andrey Rublev in the round of 32 on May 15 and lost 6-7, 3-6.

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina have played three times in the last five years, and Djokovic has the advantage with a 2-1 record, which includes a 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 win for Davidovich Fokina at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 12, 2022, the last time these two went head to head.

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina have matched up for seven sets, and it's been Djokovic who has taken the reins, claiming five of them. Davidovich Fokina has won two sets.

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina have matched up for 60 total games, with Djokovic taking 35 games and Davidovich Fokina coming out on top in 25.

Djokovic vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 62.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.5

