In a match scheduled for Friday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 34 in rankings) will face Novak Djokovic (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Djokovic is getting -750 odds to win against Davidovich Fokina (+475).

Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 88.2% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 62.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.5

Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Djokovic took down Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Davidovich Fokina clinched a victory against No. 82-ranked Luca van Assche, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Djokovic has played 25.0 games per match and won 60.4% of them.

Djokovic has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 24.8 games per match.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 26.0 games per match through his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.

In 18 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has averaged 23.1 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 53.3% of the games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Djokovic has defeated Davidovich Fokina two times. Davidovich Fokina won their most recent match 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 on April 12, 2022 in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32.

In seven total sets against each other, Djokovic has taken five, while Davidovich Fokina has claimed two.

Djokovic has beaten Davidovich Fokina in 35 of 60 total games between them, good for a 58.3% winning percentage.

Davidovich Fokina and Djokovic have matched up three times, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

