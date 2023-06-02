Peyton Stearns' Round of 32 matchup in the French Open versus Daria Kasatkina is on tap for Friday, June 2.

Tennis Channel is the spot to tune in to watch Stearns and Kasatkina square off.

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Stearns vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stearns eliminated No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Stearns was eliminated by Sloane Stephens short of the final (7-6, 3-6, 6-7) on May 25 in the quarterfinals of her last tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Kasatkina eliminated Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

On May 15, Kasatkina lost to No. 20-ranked Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-4, 0-6, in the round of 16 of her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Stearns hasn't matched up with Kasatkina in the past five years.

Stearns vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities

Peyton Stearns Daria Kasatkina +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

