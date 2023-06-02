Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Peyton Stearns (No. 69 ranking) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, June 2.
Kasatkina carries -250 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Stearns (+180).
Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Peyton Stearns
|Daria Kasatkina
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights
- Stearns is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 win over No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in Wednesday's Round of 64.
- Kasatkina eliminated Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Stearns has played 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.9 games per match.
- Stearns has played 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match.
- Kasatkina is averaging 20.7 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.
- Kasatkina has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Stearns and Kasatkina have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
