Peyton Stearns (No. 69 ranking) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, June 2.

Kasatkina carries -250 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Stearns (+180).

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Daria Kasatkina +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Stearns is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 win over No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in Wednesday's Round of 64.

Kasatkina eliminated Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Stearns has played 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.9 games per match.

Stearns has played 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match.

Kasatkina is averaging 20.7 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.

Kasatkina has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Stearns and Kasatkina have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

