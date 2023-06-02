Peyton Stearns (No. 69 ranking) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, June 2.

Kasatkina carries -250 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Stearns (+180).

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Friday, June 2
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Daria Kasatkina
+180 Odds to Win Match -250
+15000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300
35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9%
45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Peyton Stearns vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

  • Stearns is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 win over No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in Wednesday's Round of 64.
  • Kasatkina eliminated Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
  • Stearns has played 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.9 games per match.
  • Stearns has played 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match.
  • Kasatkina is averaging 20.7 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.
  • Kasatkina has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Stearns and Kasatkina have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

