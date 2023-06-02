Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (53) this season while batting .252 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 26th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

In 50.9% of his games this season, Devers has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings