Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow versus the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (293 total).

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule