How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 65 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 195 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 293 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- In four starts this season, Whitlock has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Josh Fleming
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Taj Bradley
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Tanner Bibee
