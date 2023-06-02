Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 65 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 195 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 293 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

In four starts this season, Whitlock has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.