Wander Franco will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) on Friday, June 2, when they take on Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 36, or 72%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 31-7 (winning 81.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+290) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

