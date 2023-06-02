Sloane Stephens and Yulia Putintseva are prepared to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 2.

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Stephens and Putintseva meet.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stephens vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stephens defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1.

Stephens was eliminated by Lucia Bronzetti short of the final (1-6, 1-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of her previous tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Putintseva will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over No. 19-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

In her last tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem) on May 25, Putintseva went up against Julia Riera in the quarterfinals and was eliminated 7-5, 4-6, 2-6.

Putintseva and Stephens have squared off two times in the last five years, and Putintseva has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win for Putintseva at the Australian Open on February 9, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.

Putintseva has bested Stephens in six total sets, taking four sets (66.7%) against Stephens's two.

Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in 55 total games, with Putintseva winning 32 games and Stephens being victorious in 23.

Stephens vs. Putintseva Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Yulia Putintseva -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.