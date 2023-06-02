Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sloane Stephens and Yulia Putintseva are prepared to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 2.
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Stephens and Putintseva meet.
Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Stephens vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stephens defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1.
- Stephens was eliminated by Lucia Bronzetti short of the final (1-6, 1-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of her previous tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Putintseva will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over No. 19-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- In her last tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem) on May 25, Putintseva went up against Julia Riera in the quarterfinals and was eliminated 7-5, 4-6, 2-6.
- Putintseva and Stephens have squared off two times in the last five years, and Putintseva has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win for Putintseva at the Australian Open on February 9, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.
- Putintseva has bested Stephens in six total sets, taking four sets (66.7%) against Stephens's two.
- Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in 55 total games, with Putintseva winning 32 games and Stephens being victorious in 23.
Stephens vs. Putintseva Odds and Probabilities
|Sloane Stephens
|Yulia Putintseva
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|53.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.6
