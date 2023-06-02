Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 30) faces Yulia Putintseva (No. 58).
In this Round of 32 match, Stephens is favored (-190) versus Putintseva (+145) .
Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Sloane Stephens
|Yulia Putintseva
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|53.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.6
Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stephens eliminated No. 41-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 6-2, 6-1.
- Putintseva will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 19-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.
- Stephens has played 21.5 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Stephens has played an average of 22.8 games.
- In her 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Putintseva is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.
- On clay, Putintseva has played 15 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- Putintseva has posted a 2-0 record versus Stephens. Their most recent meeting on February 9, 2021, at the Australian Open, was won by Putintseva 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in six sets against on another, with Putintseva winning four of them.
- Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in 55 total games, with Putintseva taking 32 and Stephens capturing 23.
- Stephens and Putintseva have matched up two times, averaging 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.
