In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Friday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 30) faces Yulia Putintseva (No. 58).

In this Round of 32 match, Stephens is favored (-190) versus Putintseva (+145) .

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Yulia Putintseva -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Stephens eliminated No. 41-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 6-2, 6-1.

Putintseva will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 19-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

Stephens has played 21.5 games per match in her 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Stephens has played an average of 22.8 games.

In her 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Putintseva is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

On clay, Putintseva has played 15 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Putintseva has posted a 2-0 record versus Stephens. Their most recent meeting on February 9, 2021, at the Australian Open, was won by Putintseva 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in six sets against on another, with Putintseva winning four of them.

Putintseva and Stephens have squared off in 55 total games, with Putintseva taking 32 and Stephens capturing 23.

Stephens and Putintseva have matched up two times, averaging 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

