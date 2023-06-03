On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.402) and total hits (50) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in the league in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this year (31 of 48), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 29.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has an RBI in 21 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 20 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (35.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

