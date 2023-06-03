Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Trevor Kelley on the hill, on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 73.1% of his games this year (38 of 52), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (34.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (16 of 52), with more than one RBI four times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

