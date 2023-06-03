In Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open, Alexander Zverev, the No. 27-ranked player, will square off against Frances Tiafoe (ranked No. 12).

Alexander Zverev vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zverev vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Zverev took down No. 86-ranked Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Zverev was defeated by Nicolas Jarry short of the final (6-7, 3-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open.

Tiafoe advanced past Aslan Karatsev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Tiafoe suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 15, when he lost 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 to Lorenzo Musetti.

Zverev and Tiafoe have played one time in the past five years, during the finals of the Erste Bank Open, and Zverev was the victor, winning 7-5, 6-4.

In two total sets, Zverev has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Tiafoe has won zero.

In 22 total games, Zverev has the advantage, earning the win in 13 of them, while Tiafoe has taken nine.

Zverev vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Frances Tiafoe -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

