On Saturday, Alexander Zverev (No. 27 in the world) takes on Frances Tiafoe (No. 12) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In the Round of 32, Zverev is favored over Tiafoe, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Alexander Zverev vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Frances Tiafoe -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Alexander Zverev vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Zverev beat Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

Tiafoe will look to stay on track after a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 62-ranked Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Zverev has played 25.1 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Zverev has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.

Tiafoe is averaging 27.5 games per match in his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.1% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 25.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 55.0% of the games.

On October 31, 2021, Zverev and Tiafoe played in the Erste Bank Open finals. Zverev took home the victory 7-5, 6-4.

Zverev has claimed two sets versus Tiafoe (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Tiafoe's zero.

Zverev and Tiafoe have squared off in 22 total games, and Zverev has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Zverev and Tiafoe are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

