Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Kayla Day will collide on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to watch Schmiedlova and Day go head to head.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Schmiedlova vs. Day Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Schmiedlova took down Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-4.

In her previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open), Schmiedlova was eliminated by Alycia Parks 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 on April 26, in the round of 128.

Day beat Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On April 3, Day was defeated by No. 187-ranked Sachia Vickery, 4-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Credit One Charleston Open.

Schmiedlova and Day haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Schmiedlova vs. Day Odds and Probabilities

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kayla Day -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

