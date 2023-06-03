Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 100 ranking) will meet Kayla Day (No. 138) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Saturday, June 3.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Day (-105), Schmiedlova is favored with -120 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has a 54.5% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kayla Day -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day Trends and Insights

By beating No. 131-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, Schmiedlova reached the Round of 32.

Day defeated Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Schmiedlova has played 20.3 games per match and won 49.4% of them.

On clay, Schmiedlova has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 43.3% of games.

Day has played 19 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 54.6% of those games.

On clay, Day has played eight matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Schmiedlova and Day have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.