Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Saturday, with Lesia Tsurenko, the No. 66-ranked player, matching up with Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 42-ranked player.
You can see as Andreescu tries to hold off Tsurenko on Tennis Channel.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, June 3
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Andreescu vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info
- Andreescu is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 75-ranked Emma Navarro in Thursday's Round of 64.
- In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Andreescu lost in the round of 64 to No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 0-6, 1-6 on May 12.
- In her last scheduled match, Tsurenko was handed a walkover win over Lauren Davis at the French Open.
- In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Tsurenko played Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 and was defeated 2-6, 0-6.
- Andreescu and Tsurenko have squared off on one occasion in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Thailand Open, and Tsurenko came out on top, winning 7-5, 4-0.
- Tsurenko has won two sets versus Andreescu, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Andreescu has taken home zero sets.
- In 16 total games, Tsurenko has the upper hand, earning the win in 11 of them, while Andreescu has taken five.
Andreescu vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Lesia Tsurenko
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|48.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.7
