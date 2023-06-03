The Round of 32 at the French Open is set for Saturday, with Lesia Tsurenko, the No. 66-ranked player, matching up with Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, the No. 42-ranked player.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Andreescu vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

Andreescu is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 75-ranked Emma Navarro in Thursday's Round of 64.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Andreescu lost in the round of 64 to No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 0-6, 1-6 on May 12.

In her last scheduled match, Tsurenko was handed a walkover win over Lauren Davis at the French Open.

In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Tsurenko played Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 and was defeated 2-6, 0-6.

Andreescu and Tsurenko have squared off on one occasion in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Thailand Open, and Tsurenko came out on top, winning 7-5, 4-0.

Tsurenko has won two sets versus Andreescu, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Andreescu has taken home zero sets.

In 16 total games, Tsurenko has the upper hand, earning the win in 11 of them, while Andreescu has taken five.

Andreescu vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Lesia Tsurenko -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

