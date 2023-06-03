In the French Open Round of 32 on Saturday, No. 42-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu takes on No. 66 Lesia Tsurenko.

With -140 odds, Andreescu is the favorite against Tsurenko (+110) in this match.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 58.3% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Lesia Tsurenko -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 75-ranked Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday, Andreescu reached the Round of 32.

Tsurenko made it past Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-0 in the Round of 64.

Andreescu has played 22.0 games per match in her 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Andreescu has played an average of 21.5 games.

Tsurenko is averaging 19.8 games per match through her 48 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.9% of those games.

On clay, Tsurenko has played 11 matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Andreescu and Tsurenko have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Thailand Open semifinals. Tsurenko won that matchup 7-5, 4-0.

In two total sets against one another, Tsurenko has won two, while Andreescu has secured zero.

Tsurenko and Andreescu have squared off in 16 total games, with Tsurenko winning 11 and Andreescu claiming five.

In one head-to-head match, Andreescu and Tsurenko have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

