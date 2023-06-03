The Round of 32 of the French Open will see Borna Coric and Tomas Martin Etcheverry square off at Stade Roland Garros on Saturday, June 3.

Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Coric vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info

Coric defeated Pedro Cachin 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Coric was defeated in the quarterfinals of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 18.

Etcheverry defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, Etcheverry played Novak Djokovic in the round of 64 and was defeated 6-7, 2-6.

In the one matchup between Coric and Etcheverry in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at ATP Challenger Perugia, Italy Men Singles 2022, Etcheverry was the last one standing, registering the 6-4, 6-3 win.

In two sets between Etcheverry and Coric, Etcheverry has gone undefeated, pulling off victories in all of them.

Etcheverry and Coric have matched up for 19 total games, with Etcheverry taking 12 games and Coric claiming seven.

Coric vs. Etcheverry Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Tomas Martin Etcheverry +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

