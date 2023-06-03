In the French Open Round of 32 on Saturday, we have a matchup featuring No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry against No. 16 Borna Coric.

In the Round of 32, Etcheverry is favored over Coric, with -140 odds against the underdog's +110.

Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 58.3% chance to win.

Borna Coric Tomas Martin Etcheverry +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

Coric took down Pedro Cachin 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Etcheverry was victorious 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Coric has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match.

On clay, Coric has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Etcheverry is averaging 24.4 games per match in his 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.6% of those games.

In 26 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Etcheverry has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.7% of the games.

On June 10, 2022, Coric and Etcheverry matched up in the ATP Challenger Perugia, Italy Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Etcheverry secured the win 6-4, 6-3.

In two sets between Etcheverry and Coric, Etcheverry has yet to lose any of them.

Etcheverry has won 12 games (63.2% win rate) against Coric, who has claimed seven games.

Coric and Etcheverry have played one time, averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

