Daniel Altmaier and Grigor Dimitrov are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 3.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Altmaier vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Altmaier is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 5-7 victory over No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner in Thursday's Round of 64.

Altmaier was beaten in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe on May 13.

Dimitrov eliminated Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Dimitrov was one match away from the championship in his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open), but he was defeated by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-7, 1-6 on May 27.

Altmaier and Dimitrov have played once in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open, and Dimitrov was the victor, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Dimitrov has taken the W in two sets versus Altmaier, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Altmaier has claimed zero sets.

Dimitrov has bested Altmaier in 18 total games between them, securing 12 games (66.7%) against Altmaier's six.

Altmaier vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Altmaier Grigor Dimitrov +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

