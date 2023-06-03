Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Daniel Altmaier and Grigor Dimitrov are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 3.
Watch the action on Tennis Channel as Dimitrov attempts to take down Altmaier.
Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, June 3
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Altmaier vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- Altmaier is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 5-7 victory over No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner in Thursday's Round of 64.
- Altmaier was beaten in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe on May 13.
- Dimitrov eliminated Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Dimitrov was one match away from the championship in his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open), but he was defeated by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-7, 1-6 on May 27.
- Altmaier and Dimitrov have played once in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open, and Dimitrov was the victor, winning 6-4, 6-2.
- Dimitrov has taken the W in two sets versus Altmaier, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Altmaier has claimed zero sets.
- Dimitrov has bested Altmaier in 18 total games between them, securing 12 games (66.7%) against Altmaier's six.
Altmaier vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Daniel Altmaier
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|43.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.9
