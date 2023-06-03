On Saturday, Grigor Dimitrov (No. 29 in the world) takes on Daniel Altmaier (No. 79) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Dimitrov is getting -275 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Altmaier (+210).

Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 73.3% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Grigor Dimitrov +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 5-7 on Thursday, Altmaier advanced to the Round of 32.

Dimitrov made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 46-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

Altmaier has played 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match.

Altmaier has played 17 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.6 games per match.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.3 games per match in his 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

In 12 matches on clay courts in the past year, Dimitrov has averaged 22.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.3% of the games.

On October 9, 2021, Altmaier and Dimitrov matched up in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Dimitrov secured the win 6-4, 6-2.

Dimitrov and Altmaier have played two sets, and Dimitrov has had the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Dimitrov and Altmaier have matched up in 18 total games, with Dimitrov winning 12 and Altmaier securing six.

Dimitrov and Altmaier have squared off one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

