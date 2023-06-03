DJ LeMahieu -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
  • In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
  • The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Grove (0-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.44 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
