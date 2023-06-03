Saturday's Round of 32 at the French Open includes a matchup between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Beatriz Haddad Maia at Stade Roland Garros.

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Haddad Maia attempt to knock off Alexandrova.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alexandrova vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

Alexandrova defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Alexandrova was eliminated by Camila Giorgi 4-6, 2-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.

Haddad Maia eliminated Diana Shnaider 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

On May 16, Haddad Maia was defeated by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, her most recent tournament.

Alexandrova hasn't squared off against Haddad Maia in the past five years.

Alexandrova vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Beatriz Haddad Maia +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

