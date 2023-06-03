On Saturday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 23 in the world) faces Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Haddad Maia is the favorite (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Alexandrova, who is +105.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 57.4% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Beatriz Haddad Maia +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 91-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-0 on Thursday, Alexandrova advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Haddad Maia took home the victory against No. 108-ranked Diana Shnaider, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alexandrova has played 21.9 games per match and won 54.9% of them.

In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 22.5 games.

Haddad Maia is averaging 21.9 games per match through her 57 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.2% of those games.

On clay courts, Haddad Maia has played eight matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set.

Alexandrova and Haddad Maia have not played each other since 2015.

