Saturday's Round of 32 at the French Open includes a match between Elena Rybakina and Sara Sorribes Tormo at Stade Roland Garros.

You can see as Rybakina attempts to knock out Sorribes Tormo on Tennis Channel.

Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rybakina vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Rybakina eliminated No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-3, 6-3.

Rybakina won her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), beating No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the final 6-4, 1-0 on May 20.

Sorribes Tormo advanced past Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on April 24, Sorribes Tormo squared off against Eugenie Bouchard in the qualification round 1 and was eliminated 1-6, 1-4.

Rybakina and Sorribes Tormo competed in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 28, 2021. Sorribes Tormo sealed the win 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

In three total sets, Sorribes Tormo has the advantage, earning the win in two of them, while Rybakina has taken one.

Sorribes Tormo and Rybakina have squared off in 24 total games, with Sorribes Tormo securing the win in 15 games and Rybakina claiming nine.

Rybakina vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities

Elena Rybakina Sara Sorribes Tormo -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

