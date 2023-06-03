On Saturday, Elena Rybakina (No. 4 in the world) takes on Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 132) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In this Round of 32 match, Rybakina is favored (-550) against Sorribes Tormo (+350) .

Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 84.6% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Sara Sorribes Tormo -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

Rybakina is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova in Thursday's Round of 64.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Sorribes Tormo clinched a victory against No. 38-ranked Petra Martic, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Rybakina has played 59 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

Rybakina has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 17.9 games per match.

In the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played 23 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Sorribes Tormo has averaged 19.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 13 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

In the one match between Rybakina and Sorribes Tormo dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 32, Sorribes Tormo was victorious 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo has clinched two sets against Rybakina (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Rybakina's one.

Sorribes Tormo has defeated Rybakina in 15 of 24 total games between them, good for a 62.5% winning percentage.

In one match between Rybakina and Sorribes Tormo, they have played 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

