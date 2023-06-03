Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Bernarda Pera will collide on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cocciaretto vs. Pera Matchup Info

Cocciaretto is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 128-ranked Simona Waltert in Thursday's Round of 64.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Cocciaretto fell in the round of 64 to No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 4-6, 4-6 on May 11.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pera beat No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Pera's most recent tournament, she went head to head with No. 122-ranked Clara Burel in the quarterfinals on May 25 and lost 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In three head-to-head matches, Pera has taken down Cocciaretto two times, while Cocciaretto has won one match. Cocciaretto won their last matchup 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Hobart International on January 11, 2023.

Pera has bested Cocciaretto in seven total sets, claiming five sets (71.4%) against Cocciaretto's two.

Pera has gotten the better of Cocciaretto in 76 total games between them, winning 42 games (55.3%) against Cocciaretto's 34.

Cocciaretto vs. Pera Odds and Probabilities

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Bernarda Pera -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

