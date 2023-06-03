In the Round of 32 of the French Open on Saturday, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked No. 44) takes on Bernarda Pera (No. 36).

Cocciaretto carries -140 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 over Pera (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 58.3% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Bernarda Pera -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

By beating No. 128-ranked Simona Waltert 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday, Cocciaretto advanced to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pera defeated No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Cocciaretto has played 20.9 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 14 matches on clay over the past year, Cocciaretto has played an average of 20.6 games.

In the past year, Pera has played 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.6% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

In 21 matches on clay courts in the past year, Pera has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 61.4% of the games.

When matching up against Cocciaretto, Pera holds a 2-1 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the Hobart International, on January 11, 2023, which was a 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 win for Cocciaretto.

Pera and Cocciaretto have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Pera capturing five of them.

Pera and Cocciaretto have squared off in 76 total games, with Pera taking 42 and Cocciaretto securing 34.

Cocciaretto and Pera have matched up three times, averaging 25.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.