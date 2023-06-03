In Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open, Francisco Cerundolo, the No. 23-ranked player, will play Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 8).

Fritz's matchup against Cerundolo can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cerundolo vs. Fritz Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Cerundolo defeated No. 65-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Cerundolo was defeated in the final of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) 3-6, 5-7 by No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils on May 27.

Fritz will look to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 78-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the semifinal of his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 26, Fritz was taken down by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 6-7.

Cerundolo hasn't gone toe to toe with Fritz in the past five years.

Cerundolo vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Francisco Cerundolo Taylor Fritz +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

