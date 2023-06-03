On Saturday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 23 in the world) meets Taylor Fritz (No. 8) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Fritz is the favorite (-145) versus Cerundolo (+110) .

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 59.2% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Taylor Fritz +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 65-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, Cerundolo advanced to the Round of 32.

Fritz took home the win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 versus Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In his 57 matches over the past year across all court types, Cerundolo has played an average of 25.0 games.

On clay, Cerundolo has played 33 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 55.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Fritz has competed in 69 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.3% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Fritz has averaged 23.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.9% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Cerundolo and Fritz have not played against each other.

