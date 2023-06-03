Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- batting .326 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .267.
- Torres enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304.
- In 73.7% of his games this year (42 of 57), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (15 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 57 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (80.0%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.