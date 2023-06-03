The Round of 32 of the French Open will see Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Genaro Alberto Olivieri match up at Stade Roland Garros on Saturday, June 3.

Tennis Channel will show this Rune versus Olivieri matchup.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rune vs. Olivieri Matchup Info

Rune made it past Gael Monfils - (retired) in the .

Rune was defeated in the final of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 5-7, 5-7 by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev on May 21.

Olivieri took down Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship) on April 1, Olivieri was defeated by No. 143-ranked Tomas Machac 0-6, 3-6.

Rune and Olivieri haven't played each other in the last five years.

Rune vs. Olivieri Odds and Probabilities

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Genaro Alberto Olivieri -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 77.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 22.6

