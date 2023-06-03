Genaro Alberto Olivieri (No. 231) will face Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the French Open on Saturday, June 3.

Rune carries -2500 odds to secure a win against Olivieri (+950).

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 96.2% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Genaro Alberto Olivieri -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 77.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 22.6

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Trends and Insights

Rune made it past Gael Monfils - (retired) in the .

Olivieri will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 148-ranked Andrea Vavassori in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Rune has played 75 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.2 games per match.

In his 22 matches on clay over the past year, Rune has played an average of 23.2 games.

Olivieri has averaged 17.5 games per match in his four matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 30.0% of the games.

On clay courts, Olivieri has played one match and averaged 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Rune and Olivieri have matched up in the last five years.

