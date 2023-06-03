In Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open, Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, will clash with Xinyu Wang (ranked No. 80).

Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Wang Matchup Info

Swiatek is coming off a 6-4, 6-0 victory over No. 102-ranked Claire Liu in Thursday's Round of 64.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek went down in a quarterfinal to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) on May 17.

Wang was victorious 7-6, 6-2 against Rebecca Peterson in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Wang's most recent tournament, she matched up with No. 71-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the round of 32 on May 21 and was defeated 3-6, 2-6.

This is the first time that Swiatek and Wang have gone head to head in the last five years.

Swiatek vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Xinyu Wang -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 -105 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 71.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.7

