On Saturday, Xinyu Wang (No. 80 in the world) faces Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Swiatek is getting -5000 odds to claim a win versus Wang (+1150).

Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, June 3

Saturday, June 3 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Xinyu Wang -5000 Odds to Win Match +1150 -105 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.0% 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 71.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.7

Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Swiatek is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-0 victory over No. 102-ranked Claire Liu in Thursday's Round of 64.

Wang will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 87-ranked Rebecca Peterson in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Swiatek has played 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 18.4 games per match.

In her 19 matches on clay over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 18.1 games.

Wang has played 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 48.1% of those games.

Wang has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set through four matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Swiatek and Wang have not matched up against each other since 2015.

