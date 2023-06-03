Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .227 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 48.7% of his games this season (19 of 39), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20.5% of his games this year (eight of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
