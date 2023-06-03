Josh Donaldson -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .200 with three home runs and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Donaldson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings